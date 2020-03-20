Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 28.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 233,154 shares during the period. Chevron comprises 1.3% of Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Chevron worth $126,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Price Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Frank purchased 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.61 per share, for a total transaction of $41,844.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,975.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on Chevron from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Chevron from $129.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Shares of CVX traded up $2.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.39. 26,951,504 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,198,798. The company has a market cap of $103.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.04. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $51.60 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.69%. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

