Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 46,714 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,714 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $51,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.37.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN traded down $3.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.60. 10,252,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,220,596. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.17. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,619,031.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 31,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total value of $3,765,934.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,522,636.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

