White Elm Capital LLC Sells 48,060 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

White Elm Capital LLC decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 62.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 48,060 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for about 7.3% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $8,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. First Command Bank grew its position in Mastercard by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 161 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In other Mastercard news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 28,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.16, for a total transaction of $8,619,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,057,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 425,819 shares of company stock worth $135,948,244. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Mastercard from $360.00 to $294.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Mastercard from $312.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their target price on Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.63.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $15.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $211.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,496,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,024,309. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $210.00 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $292.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $229.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.