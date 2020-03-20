White Elm Capital LLC Sells 85,100 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

White Elm Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 66.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 85,100 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 6.8% of White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. White Elm Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 18,464.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,185,286 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,592,000 after buying an additional 5,157,354 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $235,333,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $167,889,000 after buying an additional 843,400 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 5,875,039 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,103,920,000 after acquiring an additional 808,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,638,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,126,443,000 after acquiring an additional 767,660 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.04, for a total transaction of $1,218,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,251,463.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 10,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.29, for a total value of $2,225,578.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 282,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,804,016.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,644,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,967,112. The company has a market capitalization of $291.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $139.80 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.64.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.46. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Visa from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Visa from to in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.04.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

