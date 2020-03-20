Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zinc Media Group (LON:ZIN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (35) (($0.46)) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

Shares of ZIN stock remained flat at $GBX 61 ($0.80) on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,000. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 million and a P/E ratio of -0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 53.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 13.67. Zinc Media Group has a 12-month low of GBX 70 ($0.92) and a 12-month high of GBX 187.50 ($2.47).

In related news, insider Christopher Satterthwaite acquired 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, with a total value of £29,999.70 ($39,462.90).

About Zinc Media Group

Zinc Media Group plc, a multimedia company, produces television and radio programs in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: TV, Publishing, and Digital. It operates television production activities under the Reef TV, Blakeway, Blakeway North, Brook Lapping, Films of Record, and Tern Television brand names.

