$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.31 and the lowest is $0.25. Old National Bancorp reported earnings of $0.33 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.40. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.27 to $1.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $196.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.10 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ONB. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

ONB stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $13.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,164,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,952,567. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.60. Old National Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.76 and a fifty-two week high of $18.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. This is a boost from Old National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.62%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Old National Bancorp by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.94% of the company’s stock.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

