$0.58 Earnings Per Share Expected for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.58 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for XPO Logistics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.70. XPO Logistics posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XPO Logistics will report full-year earnings of $4.78 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.20 to $6.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow XPO Logistics.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPO. Loop Capital raised XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America raised XPO Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

NYSE XPO traded down $1.28 on Monday, reaching $40.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,906,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,834,126. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.53. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.37.

In other XPO Logistics news, major shareholder Spruce House Partnership Llc sold 663,760 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $29,597,058.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 400,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,901,000 after purchasing an additional 59,963 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,351,000. Pearl River Capital LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 9,550.9% in the fourth quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,918,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in XPO Logistics by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,011,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $80,504,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

