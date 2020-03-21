$0.95 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) to report $0.95 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.91. Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings per share of $0.94 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of New York Mellon will report full year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $4.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $4.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Bank of New York Mellon.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They issued an “accumulate” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $43.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.45.

Shares of BK stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $29.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,555,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,515,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Bank of New York Mellon has a fifty-two week low of $26.40 and a fifty-two week high of $53.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 19,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

