1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) Rating Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FLWS. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. 1-800-Flowers.Com currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.86.

FLWS traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.53. 912,798 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 796,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $852.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.61. 1-800-Flowers.Com has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $21.77.

1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $605.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.01 million. 1-800-Flowers.Com had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that 1-800-Flowers.Com will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA acquired a new position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 34,017 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 453,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,053,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of 1-800-Flowers.Com by 1,644.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares during the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

