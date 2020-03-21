14,774 Shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) Purchased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 22,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 140,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 222.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.48. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $17.15.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

