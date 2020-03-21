$3.08 Billion in Sales Expected for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) will announce sales of $3.08 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Textron’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.14 billion and the lowest is $3.00 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.03 billion to $14.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.24 billion to $14.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. Textron had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TXT. TheStreet cut shares of Textron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays cut shares of Textron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Textron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.25.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Textron by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 159,855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $22,031,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Textron by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 392,650 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Textron by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $161,168,000 after purchasing an additional 183,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:TXT traded down $3.16 on Wednesday, reaching $22.29. The stock had a trading volume of 2,608,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,553,136. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.22 and a 200 day moving average of $45.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. Textron has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $58.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

