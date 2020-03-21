5,930 Shares in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Acquired by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $889,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $170,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,106 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,251,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,774 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,709,000. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,595,785 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $688,265,000 after acquiring an additional 697,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in United Technologies by 184.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after buying an additional 649,502 shares in the last quarter. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $1.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.53. 14,425,638 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,083,512. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.16. United Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $69.02 and a twelve month high of $158.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $72.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.735 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. United Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.59%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $169.00) on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.80.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

