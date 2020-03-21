8,126 Shares in KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Bought by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 185.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 8,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $107,360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert H. Lewin bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.38 per share, with a total value of $1,419,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 54,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,532,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KKR traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.07. The stock had a trading volume of 7,534,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,887,321. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.71 and its 200 day moving average is $28.93. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $15.55 and a 12-month high of $34.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.72.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.54.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

