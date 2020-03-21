Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,603 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,505 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.31, for a total transaction of $269,208.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,860,714.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 3,504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.40, for a total transaction of $740,745.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,254 shares of company stock valued at $6,151,795 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.63.

Shares of ACN stock traded down $8.56 on Friday, reaching $149.94. 6,449,664 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,398,236. The company has a market cap of $100.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.38. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $142.00 and a 1 year high of $216.39.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.10 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 32.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

