Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) Raises Dividend to $0.16 Per Share

Aecon Group Inc (TSE:ARE) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 22nd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 22nd. This is a boost from Aecon Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Shares of TSE ARE opened at C$12.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.72. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$11.53 and a one year high of C$21.83. The firm has a market cap of $735.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$917.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.00 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aecon Group will post 1.3977169 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on ARE shares. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price objective on Aecon Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Aecon Group from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Aecon Group from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Aecon Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$23.86.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc provides construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Industrial, and Concessions. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the construction of roads and bridges, and rail and transit systems, as well as in municipal road construction, asphalt production and aggregates, material engineering and design, and foundation activities.

