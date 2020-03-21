Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stake Increased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 65.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 204 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 2,621 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,511,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,520.91.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $43.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,068.21. The stock had a trading volume of 4,088,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,289,066. The stock has a market cap of $734.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,377.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,322.92. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,027.03 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The firm had revenue of $37.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $12.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 53.57 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

