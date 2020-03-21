Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Archer Daniels Midland’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.66. Archer Daniels Midland posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, April 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archer Daniels Midland will report full year earnings of $3.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.99 to $3.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.37 to $3.76. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archer Daniels Midland.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.31 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $30.61. 5,009,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,859,816. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.13. Archer Daniels Midland has a 12 month low of $30.43 and a 12 month high of $47.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This is a boost from Archer Daniels Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other Archer Daniels Midland news, SVP Ambrose Michael D sold 6,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total value of $306,072.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 210,096 shares in the company, valued at $9,691,728.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco J. Sanchez purchased 1,370 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.95 per share, with a total value of $50,621.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,471.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland in the fourth quarter worth $3,948,310,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,048,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,211,000 after buying an additional 244,244 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,988,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,478,000 after buying an additional 1,793,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,076,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,403,000 after buying an additional 2,337,974 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Archer Daniels Midland by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,563,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,110,000 after buying an additional 122,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

