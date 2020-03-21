Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.60 million.

Shares of ARCO stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.41.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Arcos Dorados in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.67.

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

