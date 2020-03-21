Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $754.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.60 million.
Shares of ARCO stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $675.21 million, a PE ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.32. Arcos Dorados has a 52 week low of $3.07 and a 52 week high of $8.41.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.
About Arcos Dorados
Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.
