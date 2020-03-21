B. Riley Cuts Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Price Target to $55.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DORM. Barrington Research started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of DORM traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 411,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,410. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a 1-year low of $46.98 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.4% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 9,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,263 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

