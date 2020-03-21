Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($0.65), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Baozun had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 3.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. Baozun updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of BZUN stock opened at $24.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 37.27 and a beta of 2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.02 and a 200-day moving average of $37.59. Baozun has a one year low of $22.19 and a one year high of $56.47.

Get Baozun alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Baozun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. BidaskClub raised Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. HSBC assumed coverage on Baozun in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $41.50 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Baozun from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their price objective on Baozun to $40.75 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

Baozun Inc provides brand e-commerce service to brand partners in the People's Republic of China. It offers end-to-end e-commerce solutions, including IT infrastructure setup and integration, sale of apparel, home and electronic products, online store design and setup, visual merchandising and marketing, online store operations, customer services, warehousing, and order fulfillment.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.