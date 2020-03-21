Barclays Reaffirms Buy Rating for Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Barclays reissued their buy rating on shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Barclays currently has a $42.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DDOG. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $46.18.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.38. The company had a trading volume of 5,336,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,213. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion and a PE ratio of -222.53. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.53. Datadog has a 12-month low of $27.55 and a 12-month high of $50.12.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $113.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, major shareholder Ventures Vi (Jersey) Lp Index sold 215,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $10,122,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael James Callahan sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $2,426,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 151,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,122,899.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 808,108 shares of company stock worth $35,082,170 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,356,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $1,098,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $3,391,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $11,685,000. Institutional investors own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. Its SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, and log management to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

