Barclays Upgrades Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to “Overweight”

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

HRC stock traded down $8.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $117.10.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.01 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 21.87%. Hill-Rom’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $78,748,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

