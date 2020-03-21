Barclays Upgrades Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) to “Overweight”

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was upgraded by Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $116.00 price target on the medical technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 43.72% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HRC. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Hill-Rom from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.60.
HRC stock traded down $8.49 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,339,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,446. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.52. Hill-Rom has a twelve month low of $79.82 and a twelve month high of $117.10.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 79.9% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,556,189 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $268,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,168 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 942,181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $106,965,000 after acquiring an additional 56,519 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 833,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $94,621,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hill-Rom by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,991 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $93,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hill-Rom in the 4th quarter worth $78,748,000. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hill-Rom
Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.
