Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €65.00 ($75.58) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke (ETR:BMW) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMW has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($87.21) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($46.51) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €71.05 ($82.62).

ETR BMW traded up €3.71 ($4.31) on Friday, hitting €41.37 ($48.10). 6,491,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,050,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €59.05 and a 200-day moving average of €67.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.29. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 52 week low of €51.02 ($59.33) and a 52 week high of €78.30 ($91.05). The stock has a market cap of $24.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

