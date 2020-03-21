Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.67 ($125.19).

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €7.30 ($8.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €95.55 ($111.10). The stock had a trading volume of 688,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is €126.15 and its 200-day moving average is €114.53. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84.

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

Recommended Story: Holder of Record

Analyst Recommendations for Bechtle (ETR:BC8)

Receive News & Ratings for Bechtle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bechtle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit