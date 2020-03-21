Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €100.00 Price Target at Independent Research

Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price objective on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €107.67 ($125.19).

Shares of ETR BC8 traded up €7.30 ($8.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €95.55 ($111.10). The stock had a trading volume of 688,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The business’s 50 day moving average is €126.15 and its 200-day moving average is €114.53. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.05. Bechtle has a 52 week low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a 52 week high of €149.00 ($173.26). The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

