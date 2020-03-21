Bechtle (ETR:BC8) Given a €110.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on Bechtle (ETR:BC8) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €138.00 ($160.47) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €80.00 ($93.02) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bechtle in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Independent Research set a €100.00 ($116.28) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €129.00 ($150.00) price target on Bechtle and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €107.67 ($125.19).

Bechtle stock traded up €7.30 ($8.49) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €95.55 ($111.10). 688,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,276. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €126.15 and its 200-day moving average price is €114.53. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a PE ratio of 25.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €76.40 ($88.84) and a fifty-two week high of €149.00 ($173.26).

About Bechtle

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software, project planning and implementation, system integration, maintenance and training, IT, cloud, and IT operation services.

