BidaskClub Downgrades PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) to Strong Sell

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of PriceSmart stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,192. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. PriceSmart has a 1-year low of $41.15 and a 1-year high of $79.90.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $811.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $827.30 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.58% and a net margin of 2.40%. PriceSmart’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In other news, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total value of $696,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,231,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,621,745.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,700. 27.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,686,000 after purchasing an additional 12,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PriceSmart by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,769,000 after purchasing an additional 21,842 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in PriceSmart by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 299,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,279,000 after purchasing an additional 19,370 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PriceSmart by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,615,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sells brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of November 30, 2018, the company operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

