BidaskClub Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of HELE traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 465,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.17 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

