BidaskClub Lowers Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

BidaskClub cut shares of Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.
A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HELE. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. DA Davidson restated a buy rating and set a $227.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Helen of Troy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Helen of Troy has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $212.56.
Shares of HELE traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.60. 465,736 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,290. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Helen of Troy has a 12-month low of $104.01 and a 12-month high of $198.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $169.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Helen of Troy by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
Helen of Troy Company Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
