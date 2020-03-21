BidaskClub Upgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America downgraded PDC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. PDC Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.42. 3,548,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,436,686. The stock has a market cap of $644.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. PDC Energy has a twelve month low of $4.51 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.46.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy producer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $265.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.35 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.25% and a negative net margin of 4.90%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Mark E. Ellis purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.53 per share, for a total transaction of $175,300.00. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 3,850 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total value of $95,595.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,892.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,512 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 9,145 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,635 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $22,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. Its operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas. The company was formerly known as Petroleum Development Corporation and changed its name to PDC Energy, Inc in June 2012.

