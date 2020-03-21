BidaskClub Upgrades Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.76.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $3.38 on Tuesday, reaching $58.03. The company had a trading volume of 27,372,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,842,182. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,130 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 20,636 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 13,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,982 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

