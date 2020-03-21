BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Shares Sold by SRB Corp

SRB Corp lessened its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,487 shares during the period. SRB Corp’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWA. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in BorgWarner by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $40,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.51 on Friday, hitting $20.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,303,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,936,115. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.80 and a 200 day moving average of $38.10. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.75.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The auto parts company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

A number of research firms have commented on BWA. Citigroup decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.64.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

Further Reading: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.