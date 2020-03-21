Brenntag (FRA:BNR) Given a €35.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Analysts

Deutsche Bank set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on Brenntag (FRA:BNR) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Independent Research set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Commerzbank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €44.00 ($51.16) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Brenntag and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €49.78 ($57.89).

Shares of BNR traded up €1.99 ($2.31) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €32.22 ($37.47). The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,291 shares. Brenntag has a 12 month low of €43.06 ($50.07) and a 12 month high of €56.25 ($65.41). The company’s 50-day moving average is €43.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is €46.11.

Brenntag AG, a chemical distribution company, purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company also provides value added services. It serves customers in various end-market industries, such as adhesives, paints, oil and gas, food, water treatment, personal care, and pharmaceuticals.

