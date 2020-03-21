Brokerages Set $1.13 Price Target for IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR)

Shares of IsoRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISR) have been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price target of $1.13 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.01) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given IsoRay an industry rank of 48 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get IsoRay alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of IsoRay in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

NASDAQ:ISR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.58. The stock had a trading volume of 331,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,327. IsoRay has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

IsoRay (NASDAQ:ISR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 million.

About IsoRay

IsoRay, Inc, through its subsidiary, IsoRay Medical, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells isotope-based medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on IsoRay (ISR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for IsoRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IsoRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.