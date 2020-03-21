Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) Lifted to “Buy” at National Securities

National Securities upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSWC. TheStreet cut shares of Capital Southwest from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $23.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Capital Southwest from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. B. Riley reissued a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Capital Southwest in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Capital Southwest from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Capital Southwest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.30.

NASDAQ CSWC traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.31. 408,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 321,472. Capital Southwest has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $173.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $15.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.35 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital Southwest will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.49%.

In other news, CFO Michael Scott Sarner acquired 21,500 shares of Capital Southwest stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, for a total transaction of $200,165.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 28,137 shares of company stock valued at $316,017. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSWC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 521.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 59.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 17,904 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 31.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 5,687 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 656.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 200,916 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital Southwest by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 914,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,914 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.48% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, recapitalizations and growth capital investments. It does not invest in startups, publicly traded companies, real estate developments, project finance opportunities, oil and gas exploration businesses, troubled companies, turnarounds, and companies in which significant senior management is departing.

