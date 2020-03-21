Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CSII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardiovascular Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.60.

Shares of CSII stock traded down $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 426,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.78. Cardiovascular Systems has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $55.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -142.85 and a beta of 1.76.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.90% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.90 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSII. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 10,822.9% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 540,029 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,240,000 after buying an additional 535,085 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,398,195 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $116,528,000 after buying an additional 470,615 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $15,700,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,999,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,258 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $81,692,000 after buying an additional 204,058 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

