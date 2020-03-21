Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) Given a €2.10 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €2.10 ($2.44) price target on Ceconomy (ETR:CEC1) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €5.40 ($6.28) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. HSBC set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.81) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Baader Bank set a €2.00 ($2.33) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €5.80 ($6.74) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €4.75 ($5.52).

Ceconomy stock traded up €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, reaching €2.56 ($2.98). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,597. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.44 ($4.00) and a fifty-two week high of €5.75 ($6.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €4.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is €4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 million and a PE ratio of 4.99.

About Ceconomy

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

