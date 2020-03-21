Citigroup Upgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to “Buy”

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ESPR. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.73.

ESPR traded down $2.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.16. 877,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $939.74 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.41 and its 200 day moving average is $48.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $76.98.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. Esperion Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 65.49% and a negative return on equity of 98.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9819999999.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.24) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Esperion Therapeutics will post -6.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Timothy M. Mayleben acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.00 per share, for a total transaction of $107,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 111,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,914. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.84 per share, with a total value of $1,036,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,747,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,294,453.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $1,389,300. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESPR. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 660,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 528.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 419,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,375,000 after purchasing an additional 352,617 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 405,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 114,392 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 326,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 51,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 315,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,836,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter.

Esperion Therapeutics Company Profile

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a lipid management company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its lead product candidate is bempedoic acid/ezetimibe combination pill, a non-statin, orally available, LDL-C lowering therapy for patients with hypercholesterolemia and with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, and/or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia that is in Phase III long-term safety and tolerability study.

