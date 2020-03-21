Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.
CTXS traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,224. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.
Citrix Systems Company Profile
Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.
