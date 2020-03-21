Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Raymond James

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) was upgraded by equities researchers at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $124.00 price objective on the cloud computing company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CTXS. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $139.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems to in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS traded down $5.98 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,442,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,224. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. Citrix Systems has a 52 week low of $90.28 and a 52 week high of $141.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nanci Caldwell sold 214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.94, for a total transaction of $25,881.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,226 shares in the company, valued at $4,018,352.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $3,105,000. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 293.9% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 323 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Citrix Systems during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.