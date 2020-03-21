Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Upgraded by Raymond James to “Outperform”

Raymond James upgraded shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, 24/7 WallStreet reports. They currently have $124.00 price target on the cloud computing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Citrix Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citrix Systems to in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. William Blair upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $139.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Citrix Systems presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.30.

Shares of NASDAQ CTXS traded down $5.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.33. 4,442,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,308,224. The company has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.08. Citrix Systems has a 1 year low of $90.28 and a 1 year high of $141.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $117.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The cloud computing company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.53 million. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 84.34%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

In related news, EVP Rotterdam Jeroen Van sold 15,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total value of $1,898,952.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,214.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 4,313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.71, for a total transaction of $481,805.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 331,056 shares in the company, valued at $36,982,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,436 shares of company stock worth $5,542,079 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 191.2% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,550 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 39,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 94,417 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 21,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Citrix Systems by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 580,509 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $64,378,000 after purchasing an additional 77,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citrix Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,439,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc provides workspace, networking, and analytics solutions worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, a cloud-enabled app and desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and Citrix Virtual Apps that allows Windows and Linux applications to be remotely delivered to Macs, PCs, thin clients, and Android/iOS mobile devices from any cloud, on-premises datacenter, or both.

