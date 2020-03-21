Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Get Clipper Realty alerts:

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $112.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.