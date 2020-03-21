Clipper Realty Inc (CLPR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on March 31st

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2020

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE:CLPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Clipper Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years. Clipper Realty has a payout ratio of 100.0% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect Clipper Realty to earn $0.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

Shares of CLPR traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,011. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.12. Clipper Realty has a twelve month low of $5.20 and a twelve month high of $13.53. The company has a market cap of $112.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.55 and a beta of -0.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CLPR shares. ValuEngine lowered Clipper Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Clipper Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on Clipper Realty from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th.

Clipper Realty Company Profile

Clipper Realty Inc (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Dividend History for Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Clipper Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clipper Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit