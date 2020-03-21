Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Shares Sold by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Comtech Telecomm. Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,501 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,775 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Comtech Telecomm. worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.7% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,604 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 910 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,836 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comtech Telecomm. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.75.

CMTL stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.09. 500,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 334,427. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comtech Telecomm. Corp. has a 52 week low of $12.45 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.42.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Comtech Telecomm. had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $161.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.25 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

