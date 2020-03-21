ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.62 EPS

ConturaEnergyInc . (NASDAQ:CTRA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.09) by ($1.62), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $499.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.20 million.

Shares of ConturaEnergyInc . stock opened at $3.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.78. ConturaEnergyInc . has a 52 week low of $2.22 and a 52 week high of $61.87.

Get ConturaEnergyInc . alerts:

CTRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ConturaEnergyInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on ConturaEnergyInc . in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConturaEnergyInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.