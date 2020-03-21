Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Acquires $10,860.00 in Stock

Core Molding Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CMT) EVP Eric Palomaki acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.81 per share, with a total value of $10,860.00.

Shares of CMT opened at $1.70 on Friday. Core Molding Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilen Investment Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Core Molding Technologies by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 106,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 36,163 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Core Molding Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Core Molding Technologies Company Profile

Core Molding Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures sheet molding compound (SMC) and molder of thermoset and thermoplastic products. It specializes in large-format moldings and offers a range of fiberglass processes, including compression molding of SMC, glass mat thermoplastics, bulk molding compounds, and direct long-fiber thermoplastics; and spray-up, hand lay-up, resin transfer molding, structural foam and structural Web injection molding, reaction injection molding, and utilizing dicyclopentadiene technology.

