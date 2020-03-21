Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Covetrus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Covetrus from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Covetrus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Covetrus presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 3,757,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,209. Covetrus has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $653.49 million and a P/E ratio of -0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 24.30%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.29 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Covetrus will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVET. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 183.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 157.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Covetrus by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covetrus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 98.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Covetrus

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships, and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The company was founded on April 13, 2018 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

