Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Position Reduced by Westwood Holdings Group Inc.

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 132,761 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,247 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Curtiss-Wright worth $18,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 80,081 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,360,000 after buying an additional 4,096 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 21,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 10,191 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CW. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.75.

NYSE:CW traded down $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.00. The stock had a trading volume of 618,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,492. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.27. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a 52 week low of $70.56 and a 52 week high of $149.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $655.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.28 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 18.63%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corp. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.35%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.