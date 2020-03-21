CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

CVBF has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of CVB Financial in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

CVBF traded down $1.44 on Tuesday, reaching $17.79. 2,282,990 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,152,549. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. CVB Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a net margin of 40.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm had revenue of $119.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVB Financial will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Hal W. Oswalt sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.16, for a total transaction of $216,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 159,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,355,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 129,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVB Financial by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 315,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank that provides banking and financial products and services. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit; and serves as a federal tax depository for business customers.

