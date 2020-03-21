Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €46.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Nord/LB set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €51.00 ($59.30) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €32.00 ($37.21) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.14) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €47.00 ($54.65).

ETR DAI traded up €0.84 ($0.98) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €22.68 ($26.37). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,664,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,430,000. Daimler has a 52 week low of €27.82 ($32.34) and a 52 week high of €60.00 ($69.77). The company has a market capitalization of $24.26 billion and a PE ratio of 10.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €37.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €45.79.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

