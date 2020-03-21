Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Trading Up 24.2% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) traded up 24.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $46.54 and last traded at $42.42, 10,985,584 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 382% from the average session volume of 2,277,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $139.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from to in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Darden Restaurants has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.32.

In related news, Director Charles M. Sonsteby acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $112.26 per share, with a total value of $168,390.00. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Leisure Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,516 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 29,653 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,232,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 23,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.27.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

