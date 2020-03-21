Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) Given a €28.50 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €28.50 ($33.14) target price on Deutsche EuroShop (ETR:DEQ) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DEQ. Nord/LB set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Independent Research set a €27.00 ($31.40) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC set a €24.00 ($27.91) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.80 ($30.00) target price on Deutsche EuroShop and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €28.21 ($32.80).

DEQ stock traded up €1.48 ($1.72) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €11.93 ($13.87). 798,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,238. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €22.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €24.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $737.08 million and a PE ratio of 8.14. Deutsche EuroShop has a one year low of €14.15 ($16.45) and a one year high of €27.76 ($32.28).

Deutsche EuroShop is Germany's only public company, that invests solely in shopping centers in prime locations. The Company currently has equity interests in 21 European shopping centers in Germany, Austria, Czech Republic, Hungary and Poland. The market value of these shopping centers, which are predominantly in city center locations, amounts to 5.1 billion.

