DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on DISH. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DISH Network from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Pivotal Research raised DISH Network from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on DISH Network from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DISH Network from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.62.

DISH traded down $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 7,188,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,724,766. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $44.65.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 10.93%. DISH Network’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that DISH Network will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.62, for a total value of $76,860.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $378,894.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kyle J. Kiser sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.26, for a total value of $408,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,515.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $817,170 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

