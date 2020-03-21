Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) PT Lowered to $55.00

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ Q1 2020 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

DORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Barrington Research started coverage on Dorman Products in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dorman Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DORM traded down $8.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.93. The company had a trading volume of 411,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,410. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Dorman Products has a one year low of $46.98 and a one year high of $95.72.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $239.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.89 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Dorman Products’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DORM. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dorman Products by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 709,584 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,730,000 after purchasing an additional 329,436 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,689,000. Pembroke Management LTD acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,074,229 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,341,000 after acquiring an additional 98,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies automotive replacement parts, automotive hardware, and brake products to the automotive aftermarket and mass merchandise markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake manifolds, exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and fasteners, including oil drain plugs, wheel bolts, and wheel lug nuts.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.